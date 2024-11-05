Murphy recorded four solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.
The cornerback also played on all 49 defensive snaps. Murphy has 39 tackles (33 solo), seven passes defensed, including three interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2024.
