Murphy recorded one solo tackle and one interception in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Murphy has now nabbed a pick in each of the Vikings' last three games, intercepting Mac Jones in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. The second-year Viking is currently on pace for his best season in Minnesota, having recorded 40 total tackles and eight passes defended, including four interceptions, through nine appearances this season. He's expected to continue starting alongside Shaquill Griffin and Stephon Gilmore as part of the Vikings' top cornerback trio in Week 11's matchup against the Titans.