Murphy was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough due to a hamstring injury.

Murphy missed just one defensive snap during Saturday's loss to the Bengals, so it's uncertain when the hamstring injury popped up or how severe it is. Minnesota held a walkthrough Wednesday, thus it should be noted that Murphy's DNP is an estimation. The cornerback has played a near every-down role and hasn't missed a game for the Vikings this season, so it would be a significant blow to the team's defensive game plan if he's unable to suit up against the Lions on Sunday.