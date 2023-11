Murphy recorded three tackles (all solo) and an interception in a 31-28 Week 9 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

With the score tied at 21, Murphy picked off Taylor Heinicke near the end of the third quarter to help set up a Minnesota go-ahead field goal. It was Murphy's second interception of the campaign, both of which have come over his past four contests. The veteran cornerback is tied for sixth in the NFL with nine pass defenses on the season.