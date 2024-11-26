Murphy finished with eight tackles (five solo), including two tackles for losses, in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.
The slot cornerback also played on 99 percent of the defensive snaps, the eighth game in a row in which he's played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps. Murphy has 53 tackles (42 solo), eight pass breakups, including four interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2024.
