Murphy recorded 10 total tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

The veteran corner from Washington finished second on Minnesota's defense in total tackles in the Week 16 win, trailing Blake Cashman's 12-stop performance. Murphy has really found his groove in his second season with the Vikings, recording 71 total tackles and 13 passes defended, including six interceptions, which is tied for the third-most in the NFL. He's expected to remain Minnesota's top slot cornerback, wreaking havoc on opposing wide receivers as the season progresses.