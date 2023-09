Murphy (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Murphy suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but he was able to return and finish out the game. Head coach Kevin O'Connell stated that the hope is he'll progress to being ready to play against the Panthers in Week 4. If Murphy is unable to play, rookie Mekhi Blackmon could be pushed into a more significant role.