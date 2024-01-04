Murphy (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Murphy has been sidelined for both of the Vikings' last two games, and now his availability for Week 18 is in question as well. If he's not able to return to practice Thursday or Friday, he'll probably end up sitting out Sunday.
