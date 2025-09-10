Vikings' Byron Murphy: Tallies four tackles Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy recorded four tackles (all solo) Monday in a 27-24 victory versus the Bears.
Murphy was on the field for all 67 of Minnesota's defensive snaps. He's coming off a 2024 campaign during which he registered career-best marks with 81 tackles and six interceptions over 17 regular-season contests.
