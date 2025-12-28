Murphy posted three solo tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery during the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Murphy scooped up a Jahmyr Gibbs fumble early in the second quarter, and the former caused another turnover by picking off Jared Goff midway through the third frame, which ended up leading to a 52-yard field goal from Will Reichard nine plays later. Both of Murphy's two interceptions have come over the last two weeks, and the 2019 second-rounder is up to 67 tackles (45 solo) and seven pass defenses through 16 regular-season games.