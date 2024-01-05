Watch Now:

Murphy (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Matthew Coller of The Purple Insider reports.

After another week of no practice participation, the 25-year-old cornerback is in line to miss his third consecutive game in Week 18. Andrew Booth and NaJee Thompson will likely see increased snaps in the Vikings' secondary with both Murphy and Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) missing Sunday's affair.

More News