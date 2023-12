Murphy (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Murphy is in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday, as a hamstring issue forced him to sit out of practice all week. The 25-year-old corner had started every game in his first year in Minnesota, logging 57 total tackles, 13 pass deflections and three interceptions. In Murphy's stead, expect Andrew Booth and Mekhi Blackmon to see increased work in the Vikings' secondary.