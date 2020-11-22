site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Back from COVID list
Ham (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Ham is back after a brief stint on the COVID-19 list and should resume his role as the lead blocker for Dalvin Cook.
