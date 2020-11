Ham (undisclosed) has a chance to be cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ham is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and in quarantine, but it remains possible that he could be cleared for Week 11. If he does manage to suit up versus Dallas, Ham's presence as a blocker will provide a boost for Dalvin Cook and Minnesota's rushing attack.