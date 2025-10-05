Ham (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns in London.

Ham was sidelined for the Vikings' first four games of the season, but returning to practice this week as a full participant and then getting activated from injured reserve Saturday, the writing was on the wall for him to make his 2025 debut Sunday. The 32-year-old is the lone fullback on the Vikings' roster, but in past season, he's typically been a part-time contributor on offense and has served mainly as a blocker. Ham is also a key part of Minnesota's special-teams units.