Vikings' C.J. Ham: Expected to make final roster
Ham's spot on the roster looks secure as the Vikings plan to keep a fullback on the roster, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.
However, Ham may not get many carries as he had just seven rushing attempts for 13 yards and one score to go along with seven receptions for 68 yards through 16 games in 2017. He'll mostly be used as a blocker in short-yardage situations.
