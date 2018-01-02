Vikings' C.J. Ham: Expects to play in postseason opener
Ham, who suffered a neck stinger in Sunday's win over the Bears, said he expects to play in the Vikings' postseason opener Jan. 14, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I'm good," Ham said. "Just a stinger. It was nothing too serious. I hit somebody and felt a little stinger, kind of the life of a fullback. I'll be ready to go on the 14th."
Ham didn't return to the Week 17 contest after departing in the first half with the injury. With the Vikings clinching a first-round bye with the victory over Chicago, Ham will have a full week to rest up and recuperate before the Vikings take the field in the divisional round. Ham served mostly as a blocker while playing all 16 games of the regular season, finishing the campaign with seven carries for 13 yards and a touchdown and seven receptions for 68 yards.
