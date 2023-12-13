Ham logged eight of the Vikings' 72 snaps on offense and carried once for seven yards in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Ham's carry was his first of the season, and though he produced one of the bigger gains of the day in a game where neither offense could get much going, don't expect the Minnesota coaching staff to go out of its way to manufacture touches for him in future contests. Like most fullbacks, Ham will be deployed primarily as a run blocker or pass protector whenever he's on the field.