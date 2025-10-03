Ham (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns in London.

The fullback missed the Vikings' first four games of the season while recovering from a knee injury but could be ready to make his 2025 debut after turning in a trio of full practices this week. Ham currently remains on injured reserve, so the Vikings will need to add him back to the 53-man roster by Saturday in order for him to be eligible to play in Week 5.