Ham recorded seven rushing attempts for 13 yards and one score to go along with seven receptions for 68 yards through 16 games in 2017.

Ham switched from running back to fullback in the offseason after spending the 2016 season on the practice squad. While he wasn't utilized consistently on offense, he still managed to record 204 offensive snaps on the season and adding an additional 290 snaps on special teams. Under contract through 2019, look for Ham to retain his role as fullback in 2018.