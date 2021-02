Ham ended his season rushing five times for 18 yards and catching eight of his 13 targets for 97 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

In his fourth season with the Vikings, Ham again had a quiet year paving the way for Dalvin Cook and his primary backup Alexander Mattison. After playing a career-high 404 offensive snaps, the 27-year-old fullback will continue in that role as he's signed through 2023.