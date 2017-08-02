Ham has moved to fullback in training camp, KSFY Sioux Falls reports. "You know I think he understands the right guys to get on and all that, and you know, he can carry the ball a little bit too since he has done that in the past so," head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Ham spent last season the practice squad after playing running back in the preseason. It's not clear if the Vikings will utilize a fullback in the offense in offense coordinator Pat Shurmur's first full season, however.