Ham played 18 of the Vikings' 72 snaps on offense and failed to log a carry or draw a target in the team's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 250-pound fullback has now gone without a touch for the second week in a row, though that's not too unexpected after he combined for no carries and only four targets over the first three games of the season. Ham will continue to serve primarily as a blocker whenever he's on the field.