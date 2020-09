Ham did not have a carry or reception in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. He played on 12 of the offense's 52 snaps and stayed into block on 10 plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ham had a key block at the goal line which helped Dalvin Cook run for a touchdown in the first quarter. Ham will reprise his fulback role for the Vikings and will get only an occasional reception or carry. Alexander Mattison's increased usage in the passing game likely limits Ham's minimal role as a receiver.