Ham played 22 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Atlanta but did not have a carry nor was targeted in the passing game.

Despite reports in the preseason that the Vikings planned to utilize a fullback more in the offense, Ham wasn't involved beyond being a blocker even in a game where the Vikings ran for 172 yards. Ham could emerge with a smaller pass receiving role or goal-line role, but he can't be counted on for any touches each week.