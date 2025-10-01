Ham (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced in full Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was unable to participate in the Vikings' first four games this season due to a knee injury, but following Monday's full practice, his return seems imminent. Ham now has 21 days to be added to Minnesota's active roster before reverting to IR. Once healthy, he's likely to serve as the team's top fullback, contributing both on offense and special teams.