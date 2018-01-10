Vikings' C.J. Ham: Practicing in full
Ham (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Ham suffered a neck stinger in Week 17 against the Bears, but the injury didn't prove to be anything severe. Barring some sort of setback, he's fully expected to suit up for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints.
More News
-
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Expects to play in postseason opener•
-
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Hurts neck Sunday•
-
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Three carries in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Two touches in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Plays just nine snaps in Monday's win•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...