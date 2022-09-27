Ham hauled in two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions.

Though he was only on the field for 11 snaps on offense, Ham had two key receptions on the first of the Vikings' two touchdown drives in the second quarter. With Dalvin Cook (shoulder) uncertain to suit up Week 4 against the Saints, Ham could see a modest uptick in snaps with one less option available out of the backfield. However, the fullback is unlikely to see an appreciable increase in touches as a runner or pass catcher, as Alexander Mattison would step into Cook's three-down lead role if Cook ends up sitting out in New Orleans.