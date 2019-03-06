Ham (elbow) re-signed with the Vikings on a one-year, leage-minimum contract, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This transaction was more of a formality than anything else since Ham was an exclusive-rights free agent and his choice was either to sign the contract or sit out of football. Regardless, the third-year fullback has carved out a sizable role on both offense and special teams for the Vikings each of the past two seasons and figures to again see a modest amount of playing time in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories