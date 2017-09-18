Vikings' C.J. Ham: Scores first career touchdown
Ham rushed for a one-yard touchdown on his first career rushing attempt in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh. He played five snaps on offense.
Ham's touchdown is likely a rare event as head coach Mike ZImmer had talked before about using Latavius Murray as a goal-line back and the offense rarely uses a fullback.
