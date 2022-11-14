site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-c-j-ham-scores-rushing-td | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' C.J. Ham: Scores rushing TD
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ham had one carry for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's win at Buffalo.
It was just his second carry of the season and second rushing TD of his career. Ham played on just six of the offense's 80 snaps as he's had a minimal role under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read