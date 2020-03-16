Play

Ham is signing a four-year, $12.25 million contract to stay with the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old fullback played 354 snaps on offense and 232 on special teams in 2019, primarily blocking for Dalvin Cook but also catching 17 of 26 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown. While he isn't necessarily dominant as a lead blocker, Ham offers versatility that helps the Vikings throw the ball with impressive efficiency from so-called running formations.

