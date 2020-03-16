Vikings' C.J. Ham: Signs long-term deal
Ham is signing a four-year, $12.25 million contract to stay with the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old fullback played 354 snaps on offense and 232 on special teams in 2019, primarily blocking for Dalvin Cook but also catching 17 of 26 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown. While he isn't necessarily dominant as a lead blocker, Ham offers versatility that helps the Vikings throw the ball with impressive efficiency from so-called running formations.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...