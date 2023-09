Ham had two receptions for seven yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Ham played on 22 of the offense's 64 snaps as the Vikings continue to utilize a fullback even with the departure of Dalvin Cook. Ham had a big game for him with three targets as he had just 12 targets last year, even with an uncharacteristic easy drop. Still, he has a limited role in the offense as he's used almost exclusively as a blocker.