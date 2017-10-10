Ham had one carry for no yards and one reception for 11 yards on two targets in Monday's win at Chicago.

Ham played six snaps on offense as he saw a slight uptick in usage with Dalvin Cook out for the season with a knee injury. He could carve out a larger role if anything were to happen to Jerick McKinnon or Latavius Murray. Otherwise, the Vikings don't use him much as a fullback in the offense.