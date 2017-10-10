Play

Ham had one carry for no yards and one reception for 11 yards on two targets in Monday's win at Chicago.

Ham played six snaps on offense as he saw a slight uptick in usage with Dalvin Cook out for the season with a knee injury. He could carve out a larger role if anything were to happen to Jerick McKinnon or Latavius Murray. Otherwise, the Vikings don't use him much as a fullback in the offense.

