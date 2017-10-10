Vikings' C.J. Ham: Two touches in Monday's win
Ham had one carry for no yards and one reception for 11 yards on two targets in Monday's win at Chicago.
Ham played six snaps on offense as he saw a slight uptick in usage with Dalvin Cook out for the season with a knee injury. He could carve out a larger role if anything were to happen to Jerick McKinnon or Latavius Murray. Otherwise, the Vikings don't use him much as a fullback in the offense.
More News
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...