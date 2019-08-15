Ham played half of the starting offense's eight-play touchdown drive in Minnesota's first preseason game, which is a sign the Vikings plan to use a fullback more this season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It's very important," assistant head coach Gary Kubiak said. "It gives us a chance to be flexible. We can run a two-back offense [and] a one-back offense with the same personnel on the field. Both of our fullbacks catch the ball very well."

Ham averaged just 9.3 snaps per game last season and had just six carries and 11 receptions, so even a large increase in his workload won't translate to viable fantasy value in most formats. However, this shows how the Vikings plan to emphasize the run (which is good news for Dalvin Cook) and Ham could be an option in single-game DFS or formats that reward the rare big game.