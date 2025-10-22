Ham (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Ham was a DNP at practice during the condensed week due to a left hand injury that he sustained against the Eagles on Sunday, and the veteran fullback will be sidelined for Thursday's game as a result. The Vikings don't have another fullback on the roster, but they could use tight ends such as Josh Oliver, Ben Yurosek and practice squad member Nick Vannett as blockers out of the backfield for Week 8. Ham's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2.