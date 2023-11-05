Coach Kevin O'Connell relayed after Sunday's 31-28 win over the Falcons that the Vikings believe Akers has an Achilles' injury, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Akers' injury was initially deemed an ankle issue, but it looks like the running back's Achilles is what's ailing him in the wake of Sunday's contest. If the injury is confirmed, it would be the second time in his career that Akers has hurt his Achilles. If he's forced to miss time, Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu would remain on hand to work behind Alexander Mattison in the Vikings' backfield.