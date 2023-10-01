Akers is active for Sunday's game at Carolina, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The Vikings acquired Akers before Week 3 and made him a healthy inactive for the loss to the Chargers. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he still views Alexander Mattison as the team's lead back, something that's unlikely to change in the immediate future after Mattison rebounded from a rough start to the season with 25 touches for 125 yards this past Sunday. Akers should move to the backup role, but how many snaps or touches he'll get in the offense is uncertain, especially with Ty Chandler also active against the Panthers as well.