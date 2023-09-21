Akers is likely to be available to play at least some snaps in Sunday's game against the Chargers given his familiarity with Minnesota's offense, which is modeled after the Rams' scheme, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips told ESPN.

Akers was traded to Minnesota along with a conditional seventh-round 2026 draft pick from the Rams on Wednesday for a conditional sixth-round 2026 draft pick. While Akers may play this week, it's hard to see him having much of a role given he'll have been with his new team just a few days. However, it seems likely he'll quickly move ahead of Ty Chandler to No. 2 on the depth chart given Chandler has been little used (just seven touches in two games). It's also not hard to envision Akers soon moving into a time share with starter Alexander Mattison given his struggles (a lost fumble in Week 2 and just 62 yards rushing on 19 carries for a paltry 3.3 YPC). However, Akers still has much to prove after his own underwhelming performance this season (29 yards rushing on 22 attempts in Week 1).