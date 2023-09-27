Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that he plans to have Akers active for Sunday's game in Carolina, Matthew Coller of Purple Insider reports.

The Vikings acquired Akers last Wednesday and made him a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss to the Chargers. O'Connell said last week that he still views Alexander Mattison as the lead back -- something that's unlikely to change in the immediate future after Mattison rebounded from a rough start to the season with 25 touches for 125 yards this past Sunday. A benching down the road is still possible, of course, and if nothing else Akers will face soft competition for backup touches with Ty Chandler being the only other RB currently on the roster.