Akers had five carries for 19 yards a did not have a reception on his only target in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Akers was elevated to the active roster just five days after he was signed as a free agent. Zavier Scott got more work as Jordan Mason's backup with Aaron Jones (hamstring) sidelined and Akers only got his action (seven snaps on offense) late in the fourth quarter. However, Akers getting snaps, even in a blowout, so quickly after he was signed shows he could be in the mix to be the primary backup as early as Week 4 against Pittsburgh.