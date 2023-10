Akers had five carries for 15 yards and two receptions for three yard on two targets in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Akers' share of the backfield work increased slightly in his second game with the Vikings, but Alexander Mattison remained the primary running back. Akers played on 21 of the offense's 73 snaps while Mattison played on 37 snaps. Mattison had eight carries and two receptions. Akers will likely remain in a simlar role unless Mattison stumbles.