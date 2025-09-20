The Vikings elevated Akers from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Akers presumably will be a part of the Vikings' plans in the backfield without the services of Aaron Jones (hamstring), who will be on injured reserve for at least the next four contests. Jordan Mason is expected to lead the way for Minnesota, but Akers' experience in coach Kevin O'Connell's system suggests he's likely to see at least some touches in his season debut, especially because his only competition for those reps is undrafted rookie Zavier Scott. In 12 games for the Vikings last season, Akers notched 64 carries for 297 yards (4.6 YPC) and one touchdown , plus 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 52 yards and two more TDs.