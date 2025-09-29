Akers played just three snaps, all on special teams, in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh in Dublin.

Akers was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster the day before the game to serve as the No. 3 running back. Last week Akers got five carries just days after he was signed as a free agent which suggested he could perhaps challenge Zavier Scott for the backup running back role while Aaron Jones (hamstring) is sidelined. However, Scott played 29 snaps on offense and had two carries and six receptions (one for a touchdown) in Dublin, showing he's clearly ahead of Akers on the depth chart.