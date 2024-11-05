Akers had six carries for 46 yards and two receptions for seven yards in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Akers played on 16 of the offense's 73 snaps as he essentially got two series in place of starter Aaron Jones, the latter of whom had 21 carries for 64 yards and four receptions for 18 yards. Ty Chandler didn't play any snaps on offense as it looks like Akers has overtaken him to be the primary backup running back. It appears Akers will be the running back who gets some work each game to try to keep Jones fresh.