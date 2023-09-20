The Rams traded Akers to the Vikings on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero noted that the deal involves a swap of late-round draft picks in 2026. Akers fell out of favor in the Rams backfield after just one game this season, following up an ugly 22-carry, 29-yard effort Week 1 by going on the inactive list Week 2. Upon joining the Vikings, it may take some time for Akers to fit into a running back rotation with Alexander Mattison -- the clear top option -- and Ty Chandler. Akers will at least have prior experience with head coach Kevin O'Connell working in his favor, as O'Connell was the Rams' offensive coordinator during Akers' first two seasons in the NFL. Akers' first chance to suit up with his new squad arrives Sunday against the Chargers, though he may hold only a limited role if he's active for the contest.