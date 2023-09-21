Akers passed a physical Thursday, completing the trade made between the Vikings and Rams on Wednesday.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Akers will be present at Thursday's practice, giving him two chances to get some on-field work with his new team ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. It remains to be seen how much Akers may be utilized out of Vikings backfield this weekend, assuming he's active. If he does suit up, he'll likely play second fiddle to Alexander Mattison off the bat as he vies with Ty Chandler for secondary RB reps. Still, Akers' experience working with coach Kevin O'Connell in 2020 and 2021 in L.A. should serve him well in his transition to Minnesota.