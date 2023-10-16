Akers had one carry for eight yards and one reception for seven yards on his lone target in Sunday's win at Chicago.

Akers played just nine snaps on offense, which is lower than his previous two games with the Vikings. Alexander Mattison played on 43 snaps and had 18 carries for 44 yards. It was a little surprising Akers didn't get more opportunities with Mattison struggling with a 2.4 YPC. Akers could challenge for more playing time but the Vikings continue to use Mattison as the primary back even with underwhelming results.