Akers had five carries for 40 yards and two receptions for 11 yards on two targets in Sunday's 21-13 win at Carolina.

Akers served as the backup to starter Alexander Mattison, as Ty Chandler didn't play any snaps on offense. Akers took over as the lead back on one series and played on 14 of the offense's 48 snaps, while Mattison played 33 snaps. Mattison had more touches (17 carries and one target) and was efficient with 95 yards at 5.6 YPC. It looks like Akers will have a backup role in the near term if Mattison remains effective as the primary back. However, Akers showed enough of a spark to press for a larger role.