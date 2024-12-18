Akers had 10 carries for 24 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Monday's win over Chicago.
Akers got significant work behind Aaron Jones, playing on 21 of the offense's 77 snaps. Jones had 18 carries and two receptions while playing 47 snaps. Akers should continue to get about a third of the snaps to give keep Jones fresh.
More News
-
Vikings' Cam Akers: Has 37 yards rushing in win•
-
Vikings' Cam Akers: Gets just four touches in win•
-
Vikings' Cam Akers: Falls back to four touches Sunday•
-
Vikings' Cam Akers: Another 12 touches in Week 11•
-
Vikings' Cam Akers: Gets 13 carries in win•
-
Vikings' Cam Akers: Moves into backup RB role•