Share Video

Link copied!

Akers had 10 carries for 24 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Monday's win over Chicago.

Akers got significant work behind Aaron Jones, playing on 21 of the offense's 77 snaps. Jones had 18 carries and two receptions while playing 47 snaps. Akers should continue to get about a third of the snaps to give keep Jones fresh.

More News